Burns (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Saints, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Burns was never expected to suit up for Carolina's regular-season finale, so to see him officially ruled out doesn't come as much of a surprise. The second-year pro's 2020 campaign comes to an end with 58 tackles (35 solo), nine sacks, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles through 15 contests.