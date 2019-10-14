Burns registered a sack in Sunday's 37-26 win over the Buccaneers.

Burns has immediately emerged as a standout pass-rusher for the Panthers, as he's now helped take down the opposing quarterback in five straight games. The rookie first-rounder will now embark on his first bye week, but will be eager to get back to his disruptive ways when Carolina takes the field in Week 8 in San Francisco.

