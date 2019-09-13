Panthers' Brian Burns: Notches first sack
Burns had three tackles (two solo) and one sack in Thursday's loss to the Buccaneers.
The rookie first-round pick recorded the first sack of his career Thursday as he brought down Jameis Winston during the second quarter to force a fourth down. Burns received the start and played 43 of 65 defensive snaps with Bruce Irvin (hamstring) once again sidelined.
