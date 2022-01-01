Burns (illness) was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
This news was already reported earlier in the day, but the team officially gave confirmation later. The Pro Bowl pass rusher is on pace to achieve both career highs in tackles and sacks in what has been a breakout 2021 campaign.
