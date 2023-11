Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero told reporters Thursday that Burns has cleared concussion protocol and will play Sunday against the Cowboys, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Carolina will get its star edge rusher back this Sunday after he missed the team's Week 10 loss to the Bears with a concussion. The two-time Pro Bowler has been productive in spite of the Panthers' 1-9 record, as he's logged 25 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss and five sacks in eight appearances thus far.