Burns (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Burns appears to have suffered the elbow injury during practice this week, as he initially emerged from Carolina's Week 7 bye without limitations. If the linebacker is unable to suit up Sunday, Carolina's pass rush would be significantly weakened, as Burns leads the team with four sacks through six games after notching 12.5 sacks last season.