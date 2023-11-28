Burns finished with four tackles (two solo), including a sack, in Sunday's Week 12 loss to Tennessee.

Burns' four stops tied his second-highest tally of the season, and his first-quarter sack of Will Levis was his first in three games. The fifth-year veteran has seen his numbers drop a bit with 6.0 sacks and 32 total tackles through 10 games after he posted career-high marks with 12.5 sacks and 63 total stops over 16 contests last year. Nonetheless, Burns is the only Panther with more than 3.5 sacks on the campaign, and he also leads the team with 11 tackles for loss.