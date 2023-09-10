Burns will play in Week 1 despite his unhappiness with his contract, Jay Glazer reported on the Fox Sunday morning pregame show.
Burns raised some concerns about a 'hold-in' when he sat out Monday's practice, but unlike the Chiefs' Chris Jones, this contract situation won't keep him out of the game this week.
