Burns (groin) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
It's unclear how Burns suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss some practice time. The 2019 first-round pick has had a nice start to his 2020 campaign, racking up 33 tackles (21 solo), four sacks and three forced fumbles through nine games. The defensive end depth chart is a bit banged up at the moment, with Burns Stephen Weatherly (finger) and Marquis Haynes (shoulder) all dealing with injury.