Burns is expected to slot into the Panthers' starting lineup versus the Rams on Sunday with Bruce Irvin (hamstring) ruled out, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Burns won't have to wait until midway through his rookie season to make his mark, though he's unlikely to see an immediate every-down role even with Irvin sidelined. The No. 16 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, Burns should see significant playing time Week 1 and could continue to slot into the starting rotation as long as Irvin is unable to go.