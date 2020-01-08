Burns finished the 2019 season with 25 tackles (19 solo), 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble return for a touchdown in 16 games played.

Burns, the 16th overall pick in last year's draft, excelled out of the blocks, racking up 4.5 sacks through his first six games. However, after undergoing a minor wrist procedure during Carolina's Week 7 bye, he returned to post merely one sack over his next eight outings. The speedster was partially inhibited by the club he sported on his hand following his procedure, but Burns also lost some snaps to more stout run defenders. As he enters his first NFL offseason, the 21-year-old will likely aim to put on some weight without sacrificing his explosiveness in hopes of becoming a more well-rounded player.