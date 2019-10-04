Play

Burns (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Burns didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but was a full participant in Friday's drills. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, coach Ron Rivera is optimistic about Burns playing Sunday, which is supported by the fact that he played through this injury last week.

