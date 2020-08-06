Burns doesn't expect to have any trouble transitioning from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 scheme, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

The 2019 first-round pick had 16 QB hits, 7.5 sacks and five tackles for loss as a rookie, despite playing through a wrist injury -- one that required two minor procedures mid-season -- for the final 12 games of the year. Burns was one of the few bright spots for a dreadful Carolina defense, splitting time between a two-point stance and three-point stance while playing 43.3 percent of defensive snaps. He's on the small side for a defensive end at 250-255 pounds, but that shouldn't be too much of a problem if the Panthers are okay with sacrificing some run defense for pass rushing. The team still appears weak on defense, but there's at least some potential for other players to take blocking attention away from Burns, with rookie first-round pick Derrick Brown joining Kawann Short at defensive tackle. Burns declined to elaborate on specific personal goals for 2020, but he made it pretty clear he's expecting a breakout season.