Panthers' Brian Burns: Ready to take on Niners
Burns (wrist) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Burns will avoid missing the first game of his career despite undergoing surgery during the Panthers' bye week. The rookie first-round pick has fallen below a 50-percent snap share over the last two outings, but he still managed a sack in each contest. Burns will continue his Defensive Rookie of the Year bid against the Niners, although it'll be tough since Jimmy Garoppolo has been sacked just eight times in six games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 TE Preview: Stream Brate
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 8 at tight end, including a surprising...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 8 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 8 plus offers...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, optimal rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...