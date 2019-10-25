Burns (wrist) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the 49ers, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Burns will avoid missing the first game of his career despite undergoing surgery during the Panthers' bye week. The rookie first-round pick has fallen below a 50-percent snap share over the last two outings, but he still managed a sack in each contest. Burns will continue his Defensive Rookie of the Year bid against the Niners, although it'll be tough since Jimmy Garoppolo has been sacked just eight times in six games.