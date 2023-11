Burns (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bears.

Burns suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss to the Colts, and considering the short week, he has been unable to clear the league's five-step protocols to gain clearance to compete. Amare Barno will likely see extra snaps in his absence, while a practice squad elevation or two are likely on the way, as the Panthers currently only have five healthy linebackers on the active roster.