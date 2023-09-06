Burns (personal) was on the practice field Wednesday donning full pads, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Burns had been holding himself out of practice, apparently angling for leverage in negotiations for a new contract, but his presence on the field Wednesday suggests that he plans to play Week 1 in Atlanta. The 25-year-old edge rusher tallied a career-high 12.5 sacks to go with 63 tackles over 16 games in 2022.