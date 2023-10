Burns had one sack in Sunday's 15-13 win over the Texans.

Burns sack on C.J. Stroud in the second quarter was his lone tackle on the day despite being on the field for 84 percent of the defensive snaps. His five sacks on the year leads the team, though he has just 21 tackles in seven games which behind the pace to reach his mark of 63 last season. Burns has played on at least 46 defensive snaps in all but one game this year.