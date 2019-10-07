Panthers' Brian Burns: Scores touchdown in win
Burns finished with three tackles (two solo), a sack, a forced fumble and a 56-yard fumble return for a touchdown in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.
Burns overcame his wrist ailment to suit up Sunday, paving the way for a huge performance. Not only did he scoop up a fumble and run it back during the first half, but he then got himself a strip-sack late in the fourth quarter to help Carolina clinch a third straight victory. Fresh off being named Defensive Rookie of the Month, Burns turned in his best effort yet, and will now in Week 6 get to circle back on the Buccaneers, who he posted a sack against earlier this season.
