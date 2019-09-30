Panthers' Brian Burns: Sees lesser role in win
Burns recorded a pair of tackles and a half-sack Sunday but played just 38 snaps on defense, a season-low.
The dip in usage likely came as a result of a wrist injury suffered by Burns during Sunday's win. He wound up returning to the game but was clearly not 100 percent. The 16th overall selection from this past year's draft is poised to be a key cog in Carolina's defensive machine, but to do so Burns must stay on the field and off the injury report. Even though he managed to finish Sunday's contest, Burns' status will be something to monitor this coming week.
