Burns should see increased playing time Sunday against the Titans with Mario Addison (personal) ruled out, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Burns was limited to a season-low 22 defensive snaps in last Sunday's loss to the 49ers, in part due to the obtrusive club he sported following wrist surgery. The rookie first-round pick is ready to go for Week 9 with a smaller cast that frees up his fingers.

