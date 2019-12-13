Interim coach Perry Fewell said Friday that Burns will handle a similar amount of snaps against the Seahawks on Sunday as he did Week 14, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Burns played 34 snaps on defense (47 percent) during Week 14's loss to the Falcons, in which he notched two tackles (one solo). The rookie first-round pick could be in line for further opportunity with Mario Addison (chest) listed as questionable for Week 15, though the veteran linebacker is trending toward suiting up, according to Person. Until such time as Burns secures a larger role in Carolina's defense, he won't warrant consideration in IDP formats.