Panthers' Brian Burns: Set for sizable workload
Interim coach Perry Fewell said Friday that Burns will handle a similar amount of snaps against the Seahawks on Sunday as he did Week 14, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Burns played 34 snaps on defense (47 percent) during Week 14's loss to the Falcons, in which he notched two tackles (one solo). The rookie first-round pick could be in line for further opportunity with Mario Addison (chest) listed as questionable for Week 15, though the veteran linebacker is trending toward suiting up, according to Person. Until such time as Burns secures a larger role in Carolina's defense, he won't warrant consideration in IDP formats.
More News
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Undergoes minor procedure•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Set for increased role Sunday•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Ready to take on Niners•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Limited Thursday•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Brian Burns: Expects to play despite surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.