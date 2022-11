Burns recorded seven tackles (three solo) and two quarterback hits during Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Panthers.

Burns totaled seven stops for the second time this season while playing a season-high 65 defensive snaps against Atlanta. While the star pass rusher failed to record a sack, he still affected the passing game with multiple QB hits on Marcus Mariota. Burns' next game will come against a Bengals offensive line that has allowed 30 sacks this season.