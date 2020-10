Burns registered seven tackles (one solo) and a strip sack in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Saints.

Burns got to Drew Brees during the second quarter, forcing a fumble in Carolina territory. The second-year pro also defended a pass while putting together a season high in tackles Sunday, marking a strong all-around performance. Through seven games, Burns now boasts 27 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles, giving him great momentum ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Falcons.