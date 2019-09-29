Play

Burns (wrist) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

It's unclear how Burns suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss time. As long as the 2019 first-round pick is sidelined, Marquis Haynes could be in line to see an increase in snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories