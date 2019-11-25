Burns underwent a minor procedure to remove pins from his hand Monday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Burns, who recently had to play with a club on his hand, also affirmed that he feels back to full health. The rookie first-round pick has seen a decrease in playing time in recent weeks, having taken the field for just 33 percent of snaps during Sunday's loss to the Saints. Now back to full health, Burns could be in line for and expanded role.