Head Coach Frank Reich inidcated Monday that Burns (concussion) will have a tough time clearing protocols for Thursday's matchup with the Bears, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Burns was a non-participant at Monday's walk-through after being diagnosed with a concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Colts. He had accumulated four tackles (two solo) on 42 defensive snaps (74 percent) prior to exiting the contest. If he is indeed unable to play, Luiji Vilain (knee) and Eku Leota are candidates to fill in at weakside linebacker opposite DJ Johnson.