Burns (shoulder) is considered "very doubtful" to play in Sunday's game against the Saints, according to Panthers coach Matt Rhule as David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Burns is most likely going to miss the Panthers' season finale, so he'll end his sophomore campaign with 58 tackles (35 solo), nine sacks, four passes defensed and three forced fumbles. Marquis Haynes and Yetur Gross-Matos could see additional work at defensive end during Burns' Week 17 absence.