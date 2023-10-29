Burns, who's listed as questionable with an elbow injury, is likely to play Sunday versus Houston, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Burns suffered the injury during Thursday's practice and isn't 100 percent, but it looks like he's going to be active. Across six games this season, the 2019 first-round pick has 13 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.
