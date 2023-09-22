Burns (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Seahawks, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Burns was limited in practice this week but is good to go against a Seattle offensive line missing both starting tackles. Burns is off to a hot start in 2023, recording nine tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble in two games against the Falcons and Saints.
