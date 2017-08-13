Panthers' Brian Folkerts: Returning to Carolina
Folkerts has signed a contract with the Panthers, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Folkerts played in 26 games for Carolina in 2013-14, but only appeared in two contests for the Rams in 2015 before sitting out the 2016 campaign. He'll compete with Gino Gradkowski and Tyler Larsen for the backup center job behind starter Ryan Kalil.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...