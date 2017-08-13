Play

Folkerts has signed a contract with the Panthers, ESPN's David Newton reports.

Folkerts played in 26 games for Carolina in 2013-14, but only appeared in two contests for the Rams in 2015 before sitting out the 2016 campaign. He'll compete with Gino Gradkowski and Tyler Larsen for the backup center job behind starter Ryan Kalil.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories