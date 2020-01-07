Panthers' Bruce Irvin: Career high in sacks
Irvin finished the 2019 season with 36 tackles (22 solo), 8.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 13 games played.
Irvin inked a one-year deal with Carolina last offseason after splitting the 2018 campaign between two teams. With just one season of fewer than 5.5 sacks in his seven prior to joining the Panthers, Irvin was added to help get after the quarterback, and he ultimately finished with a career high in the category. The veteran's tally included five sacks over his last six outings, setting him up nicely as he re-enters free agency this offseason.
