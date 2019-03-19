Irvin is signing a one-year contract with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Irvin split his 2018 campaign between Oakland and Atlanta, compiling 19 tackles and 6.5 sacks while playing all 16 games for a third straight year. He's landed between 5.5 and 8.0 sacks in six of his seven NFL seasons -- consistently useful but never quite dominant. The 31-year-old will provide some pass-rushing juice for a Carolina defense that managed just 35 sacks last season and then lost Julius Peppers (five sacks) to retirement.

