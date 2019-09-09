Irvin (hamstring) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Irvin missed each practice last week in addition to the Panthers' season opener Sunday with this injury. It's unclear how much more time the 31-year-old will miss, but he'll seemingly need to practice in a full capacity before taking the field again. If Irvin can't recover in the Panthers' short week, either Marquis Haynes or Brian Burns would likely fill in for Thursday's divisional matchup with Tampa Bay.

