Panthers' Bruce Irvin: Nabs sack in return to field
Irvin played 27 snaps in Sunday's 16-10 win over Houston and finished with a pair of solo tackles, including a sack.
Irvin missed his team's first three games with a hamstring injury but was active for Week 4. While he was on the field for less than half of Carolina's defensive snaps in his return, Irvin, by recording his first sack of the season, still found a way to make an impact. The 32-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Panthers this past offseason and is trying to get his career back on track after a disappointing 2018 campaign.
