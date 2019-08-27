Irvin did not practice Tuesday due to a hamstring injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

A timetable for Irvin's recovery remains undisclosed. There's not yet any reason for concern that the veteran linebacker could miss regular-season time, but it's worth keeping in mind the tricky nature of hamstring injuries. When back to full capacity, Irvin projects to play a starting role in the Panthers' defense.

