Play

Irvin (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Irvin has missed two straight games and is trending in the same direction for Week 3 versus the Cardinals. If he can't get on the practice field in some capacity by Friday, it's highly unlikely he'll be ready to play. Irvin will add a strong pass rush when he returns, but a rotation of Marquis Haynes and Brian Burns figure to slot in for the time being.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories