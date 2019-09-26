Play

Coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that he expects Irvin (hamstring) to play versus the Texans on Sunday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Irvin was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. The veteran linebacker appears on track to make his first appearance of the season Week 4, in which case he would likely play a starting role in Carolina's defense.

