Irvin (hamstring) is listed as out for Thursday's game versus the Buccaneers, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Irvin's debut for the Panthers will be put off another week, but he'll have extra recovery time ahead of Week 3's game versus the Cardinals because of the Thursday matchup. Marquis Haynes and Brian Burns are expected to rotate in at strongside linebacker in his place.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories