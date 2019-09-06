Irvin (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Irvin projects to play a key role in Carolina's defense, but he'll first need to focus on overcoming a lingering hamstring injury. The veteran linebacker has not practiced at all this week and a timetable for his return remains undisclosed.

