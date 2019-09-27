Irvin (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Coach Ron Rivera said Friday that he's optimistic about Irvin's chances of making his debut Week 4, according to Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer, but the Panthers haven't yet made a final decision about the veteran's availability. Irvin will play a starting role in Carolina's linebacker corps if he's able to go.