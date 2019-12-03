Play

Irvin had three tackles (one solo) and a sack during Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.

Irvin saw his highest snap share of the season (86 percent) and brought down the quarterback for the second straight contest. The veteran linebacker had 25 tackles (16 solo), 5.5 sacks and one forced fumble through nine games.

