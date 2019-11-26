Play

Irvin recorded four tackles (three solo) and a sack across 52 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Saints.

Irvin was able to take down the quarterback for the first time since Week 8, bringing his season total to 4.5. The veteran is playing in a little over 75 percent of the team's defensive snaps over the past four games.

