Irvin (hamstring) was limited to working on the side at Monday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Irvin suffered the hamstring tweak last week and he's not fully recovered a week later. More information should be available on the 31-year-old's status when the official injury report released later in the week. Marquis Haynes and Brian Burns figure to see increased opportunities in the event that Irvin is forced to miss Week 1.

