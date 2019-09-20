Irvin (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Irvin played every game over the last three years, but he will now miss his third straight contest after not practicing all week. Marquis Haynes and Brian Burns have been rotating in Irvin's place and have combined for one sack in his absence. Irvin will look to get on the practice field next week and play in Week 4's game versus the Cardinals.