Irvin (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers signed Irvin this offseason to be their starting strongside linebacker, and now he's trending toward missing the season opener versus the Rams. While Irvin didn't have a starting role between the Raiders and Falcons last season, he still totaled 6.5 sacks and played every game for the third straight year. The Panthers will look to get Irvin on the field by Friday's practice in order to start him Sunday.

