Irvin (hamstring) is not yet ruled out for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Irvin has nursed a hamstring injury for over a week, and he's missed two consecutive practices according to Steve Reed of the Associated Press. He'll play a key role in Carolina's defense if healthy, though he'll likely need to resume practicing by Friday for any chance of suiting up Week 1.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week