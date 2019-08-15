Cox received citations for speeding, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Wednesday, the Associated Press reports. He has a court date scheduled for Oct. 14.

Afterward, the Panthers released a statement: "The club is aware that Bryan Cox Jr. was cited by law enforcement today. We are gathering information and have been in contact with the NFL and Bryan. We will have no further comment at this time." Cox is in contention for a 53-man roster spot for a third consecutive season, but such an incident could play a role in the team's decision-making process on cut-down day (Aug. 31). Furthermore, he'll be subject to punishment from the league once the legal process concludes.