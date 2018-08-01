Panthers' Bryan Cox: Makes training camp debut
Cox (knee) passed his physical and participated in practice for the first time Wednesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
Cox received a promotion to the active roster last September, making six tackles (four solo) and recovering a fumble in his seven appearances during 2017. He likely enters camp this year on a bit more stable ground for a roster spot but will still need to prove himself to remain part of the mix.
