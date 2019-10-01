Cox was signed to the Panthers' 53-man roster Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Cox was let go by the Panthers at roster cutdowns but remained with the team on the practice squad. The 25-year-old played in 18 games over the past two years with Carolina, recording 16 tackles (eight solo) while serving as a rotational defensive end.

