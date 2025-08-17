Perkins, who is the reigning UFL MVP, is signing a contract with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Perkins joins Carolina after the team's No. 2 quarterback, Andy Dalton, suffered an elbow sprain during Saturday's 20-3 preseason loss to Houston. The UFL star last spent time in the NFL as a backup with the Rams in 2022, when he completed 19 of 34 passes for 161 yards in five appearances. He won the UFL Championship with the Michigan Panthers this spring, completing 69 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,342 yards and nine touchdowns and running for five touchdowns. He was also named league MVP and offensive player of the year. The 28-year-old Perkins will provide extra depth behind starter Bryce Young. Second-year quarterback Jack Plummer is on the roster as well.